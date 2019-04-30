NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Two planes collide at UK airport

By Greg Murphy
Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - 02:27 PM

Two planes were involved in a minor collision at the UK's East Midlands Airport during early morning fog.

A Ryanair plane clipped a stationary Jet2 aircraft while it was taxiing at the Derbyshire airport.

East Midlands Airport said in a statement: “A taxiing aircraft made contact with a stationary aircraft this morning on the central passenger apron at East Midlands Airport.

“There were no passengers on either aircraft and no one has been injured. Flights are continuing as scheduled.”

In a statement from Ryanair, the airline said the plane was a training aircraft and was following air traffic control instructions when the wing tip hit the other plane.

They said: "This aircraft was under the instruction of East Midlands Traffic Control at the time and the crew were following correct taxi lines as per ATC procedure.

"This B737-700 aircraft was due to be used for training in East Midlands so no customers were affected."

