Two pilots arrested over failed breath test before Glasgow to America flight

By Press Association
Saturday, August 03, 2019 - 07:04 PM

Two pilots have been arrested after allegedly failing breath tests before their flight from Glasgow Airport this morning.

The two men were arrested by police on suspicion of being under the influence of drink or drugs before boarding a United Airlines flight to America.

The flight, number UA162 to Newark in New Jersey, was due to leave Glasgow Airport at 9am, but was cancelled after the pair’s arrest.

Both men are pilots, a Police Scotland spokesman confirmed, and are due to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police Scotland can confirm that two men aged 61 and 45 years old have been arrested and remain in police custody pending a scheduled court appearance

The police spokesman added: “Police Scotland can confirm that two men aged 61 and 45 years old have been arrested and remanded in custody pending a scheduled court appearance on Tuesday August 6 on suspicion of offences under the Railways and Transport Safety Act 2003, section 97.”

The law covers offences where aviation staff are intoxicated by either alcohol or drugs, with punishments of up to two years in prison or a fine if found guilty.

The limit for alcohol in the breath for pilots specified as 9 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres – less than half the 22 microgrammes limit for drivers in Scotland.

A spokesman for Glasgow Airport said: “This morning Police Scotland did attend before the United Airlines flight UA162, going to Newark.

“The flight was subsequently cancelled.”

United Airlines have been reached for comment but in response to a question on Twitter about the flight cancellation, the airline wrote: “We regret that our flight for today from GLA to EWR, UA162, has been cancelled because of crew availability.”

- Press Association

Air TravelGlasgow AirportpilotsUnited AirlinesTOPIC: Airlines

