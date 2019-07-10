News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two people to appear in court over Emiliano Sala mortuary photograph

Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 06:38 AM

Two people are due to appear in court following an investigation into a mortuary photograph of footballer Emiliano Sala.

Sala, 28, had just signed for Cardiff City when a plane carrying him crashed into the English Channel, north of Guernsey on January 21.

His body was recovered on February 6 but pilot David Ibbotson, 59, of Crowle, Lincolnshire, has not been located.

Last month, Wiltshire Police said two people had been summonsed to court after an image emerged showing the striker’s remains.

Sherry Bray, 48, of Corsham, has been summonsed for three counts of computer misuse, perverting the course of justice and sending an indecent/offensive message.

Christopher Ashford, 62, of Calne, has been summonsed in relation to six counts of computer misuse.

They will appear before Swindon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning.

- Press Association

