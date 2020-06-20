News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two people rushed to emergency unit after Reading stabbing

By Press Association
Saturday, June 20, 2020 - 10:01 PM

Two people have been rushed to hospital with stab wounds after being attacked in Reading town centre.

The casualties were taken to the emergency unit of the Royal Berkshire Hospital for treatment after an incident in Forbury Gardens, a spokeswoman told the PA news agency.

Two air ambulances and several police vehicles responded to the attack, with images on social media showing a significant police presence.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted that she was “deeply concerned” by reports of the incident.

“My thoughts are with everyone involved, including police and emergency responders at the scene,” she added.

It is understood Ms Patel is being kept updated on the situation.

The leader of Reading Council Jason Brock tweeted: “Concerning reports from Reading town centre – please stay clear of the area as Police are dealing with a serious incident.”

Freelance journalist Claire Gould, 33, who lives near the scene, told PA she saw the emergency air ambulance vehicles land on the nearby Kings Meadow on Saturday evening as a police helicopter circled overhead.

She described hearing lots of sirens and said surrounding roads and a retail park had been cordoned off by officers.

Thames Valley Police said on Twitter: “We are aware of reports of an incident in Forbury Gardens, Reading.

“Officers are on the scene and investigating the incident.”

A Black Lives Matter protest had taken place at the park earlier in the day.

