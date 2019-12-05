News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two people killed after gun attack at Pearl Harbour

By Press Association
Thursday, December 05, 2019 - 06:37 AM

Two people have been killed after an attack at Pearl Harbour, authorities have said.

A US sailor shot three civilian Department of Defence employees at the base in Hawaii, with the third victim wounded.

The sailor then killed themselves, authorities added.

Security forces attend to an unidentified male outside the the main gate at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (Caleb Jones/AP)
Rear Admiral Robert B. Chadwick, Commander, US Navy Region Hawaii, said: “I can confirm there were three shooting victims.

“We have confirmed that two are deceased, one is in stable condition in a local hospital.

“I can also report that the shooter, who has tentatively been identified as an active duty sailor assigned to USS Columbia, is also deceased by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

