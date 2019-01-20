NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Two people dead after fire at French ski resort

Sunday, January 20, 2019 - 10:25 AM

Two people have been killed and 22 others injured in a large blaze that broke out in the French ski resort of Courchevel, officials said.

Authorities in the Savoie region said the blaze started at 4.30am local time this morning in a building housing seasonal workers in the heart of the Alpine town.

The Savoie prefecture said 70 firefighters helped fight the blaze.

Among the injured, four have been seriously wounded. The fire also forced 60 people to be evacuated from the building.

The cause of the fire and the identity of the victims were not known.

