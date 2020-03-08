Two more coronavirus cases confirmed in Scotland as UK sees record increase

Two more cases of coronavirus have been reported in Scotland.

New figures issued by the Scottish Government on Sunday show there have been 18 positive tests for Covid-19, an increase from 16 on Saturday.

Despite the small uptick in Scotland, the UK has seen the highest single day increase since the first reported case.

A total of 273 people were confirmed to have contracted the condition by 9am on Sunday, 67 more than Saturday.

During an appearance on Sky’s Sophy Ridge programme on Sunday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it is “inevitable” the NHS will require additional funding to tackle the virus – and she said she hopes this week’s UK Budget will address those needs.

She said: “I think it’s pretty much inevitable that we will need additional resources for our National Health Service, although we are right now working within the resources that are available to the health service.

“Scotland has just passed its budget for the year ahead, which in itself delivers record funding for the National Health Service.

“But the pressures that are likely to come from coronavirus in the weeks ahead will mean we need to see additional resources, so I very much hope the (UK) Budget has positive things to say about that.”

On the same programme, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “We’ve already deployed extra funding for the NHS, both for vaccine development and immediate response – so that’s already happened. The Chancellor said he would ‘take whatever steps necessary’ to tackle the virus (Aaron Chown/PA)

“It’s important to remember that we’re able to do that because we’re in a strong position today.

“It’s because of responsible management of public finances in the past several years that I can sit here and tell you, yes, I can take whatever steps are necessary to help us get through this.”

The First Minister also again urged the public to do what they can to stop the spread of the virus, including adhering to hygiene guidance.