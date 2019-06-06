News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two more bodies found after River Danube tour boat crash

Thursday, June 06, 2019 - 09:27 AM

The death toll from the River Danube tour boat crash has risen to 15, after Hungarian police said two more bodies have been recovered.

Thirteen of the 33 South Koreans on board and the two Hungarian crew members are still missing.

Seven South Korean tourists were rescued after the collision between the Hableany (Mermaid) sightseeing boat and the Viking Sigyn river cruise ship on Wednesday May 29.

A floating crane able to lift 200 tons is on its way to the site of the accident(Laszlo Balogh/AP)

It was hoped that a huge floating crane might be able to lift the Hableany out of the water in the next few days.

However, the Adam Clark, named after the Scottish engineer who oversaw construction of Budapest’s Chain Bridge which was completed in 1849, was docked in north Budapest on Thursday, as the Danube’s high water level meant it could not reach the site of the wreckage, near the Hungarian Parliament building.

- Press Association

