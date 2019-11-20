Two million apply to register to vote since British General Election announced

More than two million people in the UK have applied to register to vote since the General Election was announced, according to British Government figures.

A total of 2,048,039 applications were submitted between October 29 – the day the Government called for an election on December 12 – and November 19.

More than a third of applications (35%) came from people under the age of 25.

A further 30% were from 25 to 34-year-olds.

By contrast, just 5% came those aged 65 and over. (PA Graphics)

Time is running out to register to vote in the election.

Applications must be submitted by 11.59pm on Tuesday November 26.

An increase in applications is not direct evidence of an increase in the number of people able to vote.

At previous elections there have been applications from people below the legal age to vote or who are already on the electoral register.

Nonetheless the volume of applications suggests a growing interest in participating in the election.

📢 You’ve got 1 week to register to vote in the #ge2019. It's easy to register and only takes 5 minutes. Make sure you register by the 26 November to vote on the 12 December 👇https://t.co/f3iZY0E8Kn — Electoral Commission (@ElectoralCommUK) November 19, 2019

Figures published by the Electoral Commission this week show that an estimated 25% of black voters in Great Britain are currently not registered to vote, along with 24% of Asian voters and 31% of people with mixed ethnicity.

This compares with a nationwide average of 17% who are not registered.

Craig Westwood, director of communications, policy and research at the Electoral Commission, said: “Everyone eligible to vote should be able to do so. It only takes five minutes to register to vote online – time that you might otherwise spend waiting for the kettle to boil or for a bus to arrive. So if you want to make sure your voice is heard, go online and register now.”

To be able to vote in the General Election on December 12, a person must be registered to vote, aged 18 or over on polling day, and also be either a UK or Irish citizen or a qualifying Commonwealth citizen resident in the UK.

Applications to register to vote can be made online at gov.uk/register-to-vote