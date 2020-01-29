Two men charged with manslaughter after death of British footballer

Two men have been charged with manslaughter following the death of a non-league footballer in the UK.

Matlock Town FC midfielder Jordan Sinnott died in hospital on Saturday after suffering a suspected fractured skull in an alleged assault in the centre of Retford in Nottinghamshire at about 2am.

Nottinghamshire Police said Cameron Matthews, 21, of Denman Close, and Kai Denovan, 22, of Collins Walk, both Retford, had also been charged with affray and common assault.

A third man, 21-year-old Sean Nicholson, of Beechways, Retford, has been charged with affray. Tributes, including a West Ham United football shirt reading RIP Jordan, were left in Retford (Jacob King/PA)

All three men are due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Officers were called to help ambulance crews who were attempting to treat 25-year-old Mr Sinnott, after he was found unconscious in the town’s Market Place.

Despite the best efforts of medics, he died in hospital on Saturday evening.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Routledge, who is leading the investigation, said: “I would like to thank the public again for their response to our appeals, and I continue to encourage anyone who saw anything on Saturday night to come forward.

“Even the smallest detail could be vital to our investigation, so please speak to us if you know something about what happened.”

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is urged to call police on 101, contact officers online, or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. Tributes left outside the ground of Matlock Town Football Club (Jacob King/PA)

Mr Sinnott’s brother, Tom, paying tribute to his younger sibling, said: “There’s not enough words to describe him.

“Out of everyone he was the best person I’d ever known.”

Meanwhile, an appeal for clubs around the country to send shirts bearing Mr Sinnott’s name, for display at his funeral, has “snowballed”, he added.

Premier League, Scottish and non-league clubs are all planning to send shirts, which are to be donated to Sports Relief.