Two men arrested after video shows car speeding at over 320km/h

By Press Association
Friday, June 12, 2020 - 05:52 PM

Two men have been arrested in England for dangerous driving after video of a car speeding at 201mph (320km/h) was posted on social media.

The pair apparently filmed the stunt on the M23 southbound between Gatwick and Crawley in West Sussex at some point during the Covid-19 shutdown.

Inquiries by Sussex Police led to the car – a black Audi RS6 – being seized.

A 38-year-old man from Crawley has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and released under investigation.

A second man, also 38, from Horsham, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and has been released under investigation until July 9.

Chief Inspector Michael Hodder, of the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: “Speeding is one of the four most common causes of fatal and serious injury collisions, and we will not tolerate these offences on our roads.

“There is no excuse for speeding at any time, and we will actively investigate any offences committed.”

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to report it online or call 101 quoting Operation Checkmate.

