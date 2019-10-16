News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Two members of The Squad endorse Bernie Sanders for president

Two members of The Squad endorse Bernie Sanders for president
By Press Association
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 08:32 AM

Democratic Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar are endorsing Bernie Sanders for president.

The Sanders campaign confirmed the backing of two members of The Squad on Tuesday.

The endorsements are a major boon for the 78-year-old Vermont senator, who has faced questions over his health since suffering a heart attack two weeks ago.

The 30-year-old Ms Ocasio-Cortez and 38-year-old Ms Omar are progressive stars and frequent targets of President Donald Trump.

Mr Sanders’ deputy communications director Sarah Ford said Ms Ocasio-Cortez will appear with the senator at a rally in her home district in New York this weekend.

Mr Sanders hinted at her backing during Tuesday’s Democratic debate in response to a question about his age, saying his sceptics should attend his Saturday rally featuring a “surprise guest”.

READ MORE

Rivals turn fire on Elizabeth Warren as she gains momentum in Democratic race

More on this topic

Rivals turn fire on Elizabeth Warren as she gains momentum in Democratic raceRivals turn fire on Elizabeth Warren as she gains momentum in Democratic race

Warren challenges Biden for top spot in Democratic primary pollsWarren challenges Biden for top spot in Democratic primary polls

Bernie Sanders recovering from emergency heart surgeryBernie Sanders recovering from emergency heart surgery

Former US president Jimmy Carter says he could not have managed presidency at 80Former US president Jimmy Carter says he could not have managed presidency at 80

2020Bernie SandersTOPIC: US elections 2020

More in this Section

Kim Jong Un rides white horse in propaganda stunt directed at USKim Jong Un rides white horse in propaganda stunt directed at US

Rivals turn fire on Elizabeth Warren as she gains momentum in Democratic raceRivals turn fire on Elizabeth Warren as she gains momentum in Democratic race

Hong Kong’s chief executive forced to halt annual address amid protestsHong Kong’s chief executive forced to halt annual address amid protests

Testosterone boosts women’s ability to run and increases muscle mass – studyTestosterone boosts women’s ability to run and increases muscle mass – study


Lifestyle

I am dating a lovely guy. However, he seems really awkward about being naked in front of me.Sex File: Boyfriend keeps his T-shirt on during sex

To instantly power up your look, veer towards the hard shoulder.Bold shoulder: How to instantly power up your look

Plums are a wonderful autumn fruit, useful for all sorts of recipes both sweet and savoury. In Ireland we are blessed with wonderfully sweet plums.Currabinny Cooks: Juicy plums work for both sweet and savoury dishes

The rise of home skincare devices doesn't mean that salons and clinics no longer serve a purpose.The Skin Nerd: Don’t try this at home — new treatments in the salon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »