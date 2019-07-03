News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two killed on railway tracks after being struck by train in Wales

Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - 11:40 AM

Two people have died after being struck by a train on railway tracks in south Wales.

British Transport Police (BTP) said officers were called to the scene, between Bridgend and Port Talbot, shortly before 10am today.

BTP Superintendent Andy Morgan said: “We are making a number of urgent enquiries to understand exactly what happened in the moments leading to this fatal collision.

“Very sadly two people have died and my officers are now working to identify them and ensure that their families are supported at this incredibly difficult time.”

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch has been notified.

A BTP spokesman was unable to confirm whether or not the victims were railway workers, although it is not believed maintenance work is currently taking place on that stretch of track.

National Rail said trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 90 minutes in the area, with replacement buses running on some routes.

Crown prince fashion designer dies in 'unexpected circumstances' in London

A passenger on the train told PA it had been stopped for over an hour.

The passenger, who chose to remain anonymous, said: "Police have been on the train checking we are OK.

"Everyone at this end seems OK. Staff have given free water and drinks to everyone and are passing through the train regularly."

- Press Association

