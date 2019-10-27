News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two killed in Texas homecoming party shooting

By Press Association
Sunday, October 27, 2019 - 11:15 AM

Two people have been killed in a shooting at an off-campus Texas A&M University-Commerce party that also left at least 14 others injured.

Hunt County chief deputy Buddy Oxford says the shooting took place just before midnight on Saturday in Greenville, around 15 miles south-west of the Commerce campus. Mr Oxford says the gunman remains at large.

The shooting came as the university east of Dallas celebrated homecoming weekend.

Officials did not have information on the severity of injuries.

Mr Oxford and university officials said the event was a homecoming party but was not a sanctioned school event.

