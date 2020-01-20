Two killed and five injured in shooting at Texas music bar

Two men have been killed and at least five people were injured when someone opened fire during an argument at a concert in Texas.

Police are hunting for the offender who fled the scene on Sunday evening after the shooting at the Ventura, a music venue and bar in San Antonio.

The bar is along the Museum Reach portion of the San Antonio River Walk.

The medical examiner’s officer identified the men killed as Robert Martinez, 21, and Alejandro Robles, 25, police said.

A 46-year-old woman and four male teenagers aged 16 to 19 were hurt but are expected to survive. Police officers near the scene (KSAT/AP)

An argument broke out inside the club and one person pulled out a gun and started shooting, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

One victim died at the scene and another six were taken to hospital, where one was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police said the shooting was “not a random incident” and that at least one of the victims knew the suspect.

Mr McManus said preliminary information indicates the people shot were all patrons, rather than staff.

The chief said he is confident a suspect will soon be identified and apprehended.

Jacob Flores said he was among the 25 to 30 patrons in Ventura when someone shot at a performer and the venue turned into “chaos”.

“As soon as everyone heard the shots, everyone bolted out,” the 17-year-old musician told the San Antonio Express-News. “My life flashed before my eyes.”

A since-deleted Facebook event indicated Sunday night’s concert at the Ventura was “Living the DREAM”, a showcase featuring multiple performers.

Advertisements for the concert were posted to websites advertising local events and listed performers’ social media pages. Police at the scene of a shooting at a nightclub in Kansas City (Luke Nozicka/Kansas City Star/AP)

It was not the only shooting at a US entertainment venue on Sunday night. Two people were shot and killed and at least 15 injured outside a bar in Kansas City, Missouri, just before midnight.

An armed security guard shot and killed the man suspected of fatally shooting a woman outside 9ine Ultra Lounge.

Kansas City Police Captain David Jackson told reporters that responding officers found “a chaotic scene”. It was not clear if the gunman targeted anyone in particular.

A police spokesman said a gunman opened fire on a queue of people waiting to enter the bar.

A Facebook post on 9ine Ultra Lounge’s page advertised Sunday night’s “Sold Out Sundays” event, which appeared to be a celebration of the Kansas City Chiefs American football team, who beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl.