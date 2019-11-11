News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Two killed after Porsche becomes airborne and crashes into New Jersey building

Two killed after Porsche becomes airborne and crashes into New Jersey building
By Press Association
Monday, November 11, 2019 - 06:47 AM

Two people have been killed after a convertible they were travelling in at high speed went airborne and crashed into the second floor of a commercial building in the US state of New Jersey.

Toms River police say the red Porsche Boxster went out of control just after 6.30am on Sunday.

It hit the median strip, struck an embankment and went airborne into the building.

Police said two Toms River men, 22-year-old Braden DeMartin and 23-year-old Daniel Foley, were deceased when emergency responders arrived at the scene.

Police said the structure, which was unoccupied at the time, had been deemed unsafe by a building inspector.

Sergeant Vincent Padalino said the building, which is across from Hooper Avenue Elementary School, houses four businesses including a counselling service and a real estate company.

New JerseyPorsche

More in this Section

Socialists lead in Spanish elections, but far-right make gainsSocialists lead in Spanish elections, but far-right make gains

Dorset ultra runner completes marathon in every country on the planetDorset ultra runner completes marathon in every country on the planet

Russian professor arrested after severed arms found in backpackRussian professor arrested after severed arms found in backpack

Iran begins work on second nuclear power reactorIran begins work on second nuclear power reactor


Lifestyle

Up to the age of seven, I went to Muckross College, which is a girl's only school after that age. As my Dad used to say, past the age of seven, boys understood sins, so you had to move to an all-boy's school.School Daze: Patrick Cosgrove

All you need to know on theatre, TV, music and art this week.Five things to do for the week ahead

I’ve been working in the hospitality industry for 23 years.You've Been Served: Barry O'Flynn, Carrigaline Court

Tommy Leddy’s Sound Shop in Drogheda has been supplying musicians in the wee county of Louth and beyond for five decades.We sell music: Leddy's Sound Shop

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »