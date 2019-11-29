News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two K-pop stars jailed over South Korea sex attack

By Press Association
Friday, November 29, 2019 - 08:57 AM

Two K-pop stars have been jailed by a court in South Korea after being found guilty of a sexual attack on a woman who was unable to resist.

Singer-songwriter Jung Joon-young received a six-year prison term and former boy band member Choi Jong-hoon a five-year term.

The Seoul Central District Court said the pair were convicted of “special quasi-raping”, which it said means multiple people collaborating to have illegal sexual intercourse with a person who was unconscious or unable to resist.

Jung was additionally convicted of filming sex videos of women against their will and sharing the footage with friends in a group chat.

The two men were also ordered to undergo 80 hours of sex offender treatment programmes. They have one week to appeal.

Their scandals rocked South Korea’s entertainment industry earlier this year when the investigations began.

A memorial altar to K-pop star Goo Hara (Chung Sung-Jun/Pool Photo via AP)
South Korean pop songs, TV dramas and films are hugely popular in Asia and beyond, but the country’s entertainment world has in recent years suffered a series of sexual scandals that revealed its dark side.

Male stars have faced allegations of sexual assault and abuse and reports have been made that female entertainers and trainees have been forced to provide sexual services to men in power.

On Sunday, K-pop musician and actress Goo Hara was found dead at her home in Seoul.

Before her death, she suffered cyber bullying after she was engaged in a public dispute with her former boyfriend, who she said threatened to disclose a sex video of her.

Last month, another K-pop star Sulli was discovered dead at her home. She had spoken against the online backlash she received over her lifestyle.

