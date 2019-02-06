NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Two held after teenager stabbed to death in London

Wednesday, February 06, 2019 - 10:00 AM

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a teenager was stabbed to death.

Police and London Ambulance Service were called to Wolsey Court, off Westbridge Road in Battersea, at 7.52pm on Tuesday following reports of a stabbing.

A 19-year-old man was found with stab injuries and died at the scene at 8.36pm despite paramedics battling to save his life.

Police at the scene of the stabbing in Battersea, south London (John Stillwell/PA)

The stabbing took place less than half a mile from Prince George’s primary school, Thomas’s Battersea.

The man’s next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

The Metropolitan Police on Wednesday morning said two men aged 19 and 27 had been arrested on suspicion of murder after presenting themselves at a central London hospital.

The men were taken to separate central London police stations for questioning, the force said.

Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 quoting CAD 6767/5 Feb or Crimestoppers, anonymously, via 0800 555 111.

Witnesses can also tweet police via @MetCC

Press Association


