Two Ebola patients ‘cured’ by new drugs in Democratic Republic of Congo

By Press Association
Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - 04:00 PM

Doctors in the Democratic Republic of Congo say that two Ebola patients who were treated with new drugs in Goma have been declared “cured”.

Doctors fighting Ebola quickly used the case on Tuesday to press the message that people with Ebola can recover if they seek proper care.

Dr Jean-Jacques Muyembe, director of DR Congo’s National Institute for Biomedical Research, said Ebola is dangerous but it is also curable with proper treatment.

Dr Muyembe said two new drugs are now being used to treat Ebola patients because tests have shown they are effective.

He said there is less danger that Ebola will spread through Goma, the capital of North Kivu province with more than two million inhabitants, because about 200 contacts and suspected cases have been identified and have received proper medication.

