Home»world

Two dead in South Korea balcony collapse near swimming competition

Saturday, July 27, 2019 - 07:59 AM

Two people have died and 10 others were injured after an internal balcony collapsed at a South Korean nightclub.

Hundreds were at the nightclub in the southern South Korean city of Gwangju when the incident occurred near the athletes’ village of the World Aquatics Championships, according to a local anti-disaster agency.

The dead are South Korean men, while the 10 injured include four foreigners — two Americans who were in Gwangju for the world swimming championships and two Uzbekistan exchange students, an agency official said.

Police stand at the door to a nightclub in Gwangju, South Korea, (Lee Jin-man/AP)
The status of the injured was not immediately known. But South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported none of the injured are in critical condition.

Members of the US national water polo team were in the nightclub on Saturday. All are safe and accounted for, Christopher Ramsey, of USA Water Polo, said.

“This is an awful tragedy,” said he added.

“Players from our men’s and women’s teams were celebrating the women’s world championship victory when the collapse occurred at a public club. Our hearts go out to the victims of the crash and their families.”

- Press Association

