Two dead and three injured following college shooting in Russia

A student has killed a fellow student and wounded three more in a shooting at a college in Russia, before taking his own life.

Officials said the 19-year-old gunman brought a hunting rifle to class in Blagoveshchensk near the border with China and opened fire on students.

While school shootings are relatively rare in Russia, there have been several violent attacks by students in recent years.

The college was evacuated and classes suspended.

Two injured students underwent surgery in a local hospital, and one of them remains in a critical condition.

Police are investigating the attack.