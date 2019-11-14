News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Two dead and three injured following college shooting in Russia

Two dead and three injured following college shooting in Russia
File image.
By Press Association
Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 11:03 AM

A student has killed a fellow student and wounded three more in a shooting at a college in Russia, before taking his own life.

Officials said the 19-year-old gunman brought a hunting rifle to class in Blagoveshchensk near the border with China and opened fire on students.

While school shootings are relatively rare in Russia, there have been several violent attacks by students in recent years.

The college was evacuated and classes suspended.

Two injured students underwent surgery in a local hospital, and one of them remains in a critical condition.

Police are investigating the attack.

More on this topic

Passenger loses 370,000 air miles after smuggling overweight cat on to flightPassenger loses 370,000 air miles after smuggling overweight cat on to flight

Turkey must consider ‘foul play’ in probe into Briton’s death, says AmnestyTurkey must consider ‘foul play’ in probe into Briton’s death, says Amnesty

Murder suspect professor ordered to be detained by Russian courtMurder suspect professor ordered to be detained by Russian court

Russian professor arrested after severed arms found in backpackRussian professor arrested after severed arms found in backpack

ShootingRussiaTOPIC: Russia

More in this Section

Increasing health risks from heatwaves as climate changes, experts warnIncreasing health risks from heatwaves as climate changes, experts warn

‘It’s a witch hunt, it’s a hoax': Trump downplays moment as impeachment hearings open‘It’s a witch hunt, it’s a hoax': Trump downplays moment as impeachment hearings open

Takeaways so far from public US impeachment hearingsTakeaways so far from public US impeachment hearings

Johnson insists voting Tory ‘only way’ to deliver Brexit despite Farage threatJohnson insists voting Tory ‘only way’ to deliver Brexit despite Farage threat


Lifestyle

Jackie Turner, genetic counsellor, Clinical Genetics Centre for Ophthalmology, Mater Hospital, DublinWorking Life: 'I catch the quiet 6:15 train, a place to gather my thoughts and plan my day'

The repeat bouts of sinus infection you describe indicate you need to get in front of this annual issue by supporting your immune system.Natural Health: 'Every winter I get a nasty sinus infection'

The TV chef chats to Lauren Taylor about feeding his family and his kids’ ever-changing tastes.Jamie Oliver: ‘About 3/10 of our family meals are idyllic – that’s normal’

Yearning to turn your rooms into soothing havens? Gabrielle Fagan asks The White Company founder Chrissie Rucker for her secrets.How to create a calm, tranquil home – according to The White Company’s Chrissie Rucker

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »