Two dead after man drives into Walmart centre in California and begins shooting

Sunday, June 28, 2020 - 07:27 AM

An armed man has driven into a Walmart distribution centre in California and opened fire, killing one person and injuring four others before being shot dead by police.

The shooting by the 31-year-old man with a semi-automatic weapon started at about 3.30pm on Saturday at the centre south of Red Bluff, 185 miles north of San Francisco, Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston said at a news conference.

Tehama County Sheriff’s Office deputies found that the gunman had circled the car park four times before crashing into the building and opening fire with a semi-automatic long gun, Mr Johnston said.

Crime tape blocks off the car park after the shooting outside the Walmart Distribution Centre in Red Bluff, California (Mike Chapman/The Record Searchlight/AP)
During his spree, Walmart employee Martin Haro Lozano was killed and a fire broke out.

Red Bluff police officers shot the suspected gunman at the centre, the KHSL TV station reported, while Mr Johnston said the man had a history with the workplace.

Scott Thammakhanty, an employee at the facility, said he heard the gunman fire from a semi-automatic weapon.

“It went on and on – I don’t even know how many times he fired. I just know it was a lot,” he said.

Mr Thammakhanty and others started running for their lives, and he said he saw people lying on the ground as he went.

Lieutenant Yvette Borden and Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston, of the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office, at the scene (Mike Chapman/The Record Searchlight/AP)
Walmart spokesman Scott Pope told local newspaper the Record Searchlight that the company is “aware of the situation” and working with law enforcement.

“We don’t have any additional information to share at this time,” Mr Pope said.


