Two children killed as tourist speedboats collide in Thailand

Two Russian children have died in a collision between two speedboats off a Thai resort island.

The victims were a 12-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl.

Twenty other passengers from the boats that collided off Phuket were taken to hospital to check their condition, police said.

The boats were carrying 34 passengers in total, most of them Russian tourists, marine police region eight chief Colonel Prasert Srikhunrat said. One of the speedboats after the collision (AP)

The Payan 5 tour boat was heading to the Royal Phuket Marina to pick up tourists when it was struck by another tour boat full of tourists at a bay on the east side of the island, police said.

They are investigating the cause of the collision.