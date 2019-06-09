News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Two children killed after truck strikes Amish horse-drawn carriage

Sunday, June 09, 2019 - 07:55 AM

Two children have been killed and three other people were injured after a pick-up truck struck an Amish horse-drawn carriage in southern Michigan.

State police said the two adults and five children who were in the carriage were ejected when the truck rear-ended it on Friday night in Algansee Township, a small farming community not far from Michigan’s borders with Indiana and Ohio.

The children who were killed were two and six years old. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say two other children, aged three and four, were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. A woman also suffered serious injuries.

Police told ABC News that the pickup truck’s driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash and is being held in Branch County Jail.

