NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Two charged after man in unicorn costume robs convenience store

Tuesday, March 19, 2019 - 09:43 PM

Two suspects have been charged after a man wearing a full body unicorn costume robbed a convenience store north of Baltimore.

Jacob William Rogge, 28 entered a branch of High’s dressed in the unusual outfit on Saturday morning used a crowbar to smash a cash register, according to police.

Baltimore County Police said Rogge fled the scene with the money from the register and cigarettes aided by an accomplice in a a silver Hyundai Elantra.

Officers later tracked down the vehicle but, according to a police statement, it swerved through oncoming traffic and hit a boulder before they could stop it.

(Baltimore County Police)

Rogge and his alleged accomplice, 27-year-old Joseph Philip Svezzese, each face numerous charges including armed robbery.

READ MORE

'When you become the cliffhanger of a TV show...the focus on you is f*cking terrifying'

Police say Rogge remains in hospital in a serious condition after the car crash.

The unicorn costume, which had been discarded prior to the crash, was later recovered by police from some roadside bushes.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Man finally returns library book 53 years after borrowing it

Should you be applying SPF to your eyelids?

Declan Rice says he is ‘bursting with pride’ after England call-up

Jess Phillips secures Bake Off victory with ‘feminist cake’

KEYWORDS

Armed robberyPoliceunicron

More in this Section

Thousands get UK citizenship after furore over treatment of Windrush generation

Democrats Beto O’Rourke and Elizabeth Warren urge end to Electoral College

Trump praises Brazil’s ‘incredible’ far-right president at White House

Drink-driver caught in act by own dash cam footage after traffic lights crash


Lifestyle

Debate: Should you drink in front of your children?

Interiors profile: Senior Designer at DFS Rob Ellis

Are you drinking out of the right wine glass?

Tempted to renovate your home? TV’s Kunle Barker shares 4 top tips for getting started

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 16, 2019

    • 7
    • 15
    • 23
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »