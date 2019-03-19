Two charged after man in unicorn costume robs convenience store

Two suspects have been charged after a man wearing a full body unicorn costume robbed a convenience store north of Baltimore.

Jacob William Rogge, 28 entered a branch of High’s dressed in the unusual outfit on Saturday morning used a crowbar to smash a cash register, according to police.

#BCoPD Robbery Unit has released a surveillance video image of the suspect wearing the unicorn costume in the High's armed robbery, along with a photograph of the discarded costume where police collected it as evidence. Read details here: https://t.co/wV9xNnUHYb ^JzP pic.twitter.com/loV15SWu0r— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) March 19, 2019

Baltimore County Police said Rogge fled the scene with the money from the register and cigarettes aided by an accomplice in a a silver Hyundai Elantra.

Officers later tracked down the vehicle but, according to a police statement, it swerved through oncoming traffic and hit a boulder before they could stop it. (Baltimore County Police)

Rogge and his alleged accomplice, 27-year-old Joseph Philip Svezzese, each face numerous charges including armed robbery.

Police say Rogge remains in hospital in a serious condition after the car crash.

The unicorn costume, which had been discarded prior to the crash, was later recovered by police from some roadside bushes.

- Press Association