Two Buffalo police officers charged with assault

Saturday, June 06, 2020 - 04:36 PM

Two Buffalo police officers have been charged with assault, prosecutors said, after a video appeared to show them shoving a protester in recent demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Both pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault. They were released without bail.

The officers had been suspended without pay on Friday after a TV crew captured the confrontation the night before near the end of protests.

The footage shows a man identified as Martin Gugino approaching a line of helmeted officers holding batons as they clear demonstrators from Niagara Square around the time of an 8pm curfew.

Two officers push Gugino backwards, and he hits his head on the pavement. Blood spills as officers walk past.

One officer leans down to check on the injured man before another officer urges the colleague to keep walking.

Dozens of police officers stepped down from the department’s crowd control unit on Friday, in response to their colleagues’ suspensions.


