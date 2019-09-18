News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Two Britons and Italian killed in Venice boat crash

By Press Association
Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 10:09 AM

Three people including two Britons have been killed in a speedboat crash in Venice.

Italian firefighters say the trio died when their vessel crashed into an offshore lagoon wall on Tuesday night.

A fourth person on board was badly injured.

Italian speedboat race officials say the boat was trying to set a speed record for the route from Monte Carlo to Venice.

They said the motorboat began the record attempt on Monday morning and was allowed one fuel stop under the rules.

Officials said an Italian and two Britons were killed, but gave no further details. The injured man is also Italian.

The speedboat is understood to have been capable of reaching 80mph.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

- Press Association

