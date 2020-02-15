News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Two bodies pulled from sea as Storm Dennis batters UK

Two bodies pulled from sea as Storm Dennis batters UK
By Press Association
Saturday, February 15, 2020 - 05:02 PM

Two bodies have been pulled from rough seas as the UK is battered by Storm Dennis.

One man was found on Saturday after a huge search operation off Margate, Kent, after an early-morning distress call, and another was found at Herne Bay.

Lifeboats and the coastguard helicopter had been scouring the sea near Margate Harbour after reports of a man overboard, HM Coastguard said.

HMS Westminster was also believed to have responded to a relay call, and has been in the area, according to ship-tracking data.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

A distress call was received by the coastguard at 5.41am and an extensive search of the area began, with emergency services battling rough seas and challenging conditions.

A body was later pulled from the water.

A coastguard spokesman said: “At around 1pm, after many hours of searching, a body was sadly found in the water by the RNLI Margate lifeboat and has been brought to shore.”

The distress call is believed to have come from B Gas Margrethe, a 99-metre Maltese tanker that had been anchored off the coast of Margate.

Police are trying to establish the man’s identity so that next of kin can be informed, a spokesman said.

In a separate incident, Kent Police were called at 12.15pm on Saturday to a report a person had been pulled from the sea in Herne Bay.

Officers attended with fire and ambulance services and a man was declared dead at the scene.

Next of kin are aware and the death is not being treated as suspicious, police said.

READ MORE

Storm Dennis: 32-hour yellow wind warning in place for entire country; 3,000 without power

More on this topic

Storm Dennis: 32-hour yellow wind warning in place for entire country; 3,000 without powerStorm Dennis: 32-hour yellow wind warning in place for entire country; 3,000 without power

Carpenter called Storm Denniss inundated with Facebook messagesCarpenter called Storm Denniss inundated with Facebook messages

Gusts of up to 100km/hr and heavy rain forecast as weather warnings issued for coming daysGusts of up to 100km/hr and heavy rain forecast as weather warnings issued for coming days

'Terrible weather (forecasting). Isn't it?' - Met Éireann received over 300 complaints in 2019'Terrible weather (forecasting). Isn't it?' - Met Éireann received over 300 complaints in 2019

Storm DennisTOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

British man arrested in Egypt for ‘patting’ guard on back released from custodyBritish man arrested in Egypt for ‘patting’ guard on back released from custody

Eight patients who tested positive for coronavirus released from UK hospitalEight patients who tested positive for coronavirus released from UK hospital

Extinction Rebellion stage flights pollution protest at GatwickExtinction Rebellion stage flights pollution protest at Gatwick

Chinese tourist in France becomes first in Europe to die from coronavirusChinese tourist in France becomes first in Europe to die from coronavirus


Lifestyle

It feels telling that four years have elapsed since Claire Boucher’s previous record, but any fears prove completely groundless.Album review: Grimes - Miss Anthropocene

In ‘Days of the Blackthorn’, folklore researcher Seán Moraghan provides a visceral sense of this brutal activity in Co Kerry.Days of the Blackthorn: Faction fighting and brutal activity in Kerry

Last year, Cork pop singer Lyra experienced a brand new emotion: overwhelming heartbreak. “It was the first time I sat down and wrote a ballad. I suddenly understood how Adele could do it.”Lyra: a star is born

THERE is an ease and comfort to making tray bakes, the final creation will not be on display so there always seems to be less pressure. Whatever you bake will be sliced up before serving so there is always a margin of error. Any of these tray bakes can be prepared a day in advance and either cut when cooled or before you serve them.Michelle Darmody: Tray bakes are simple buy delicious

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

  • 2
  • 4
  • 10
  • 17
  • 20
  • 41
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »