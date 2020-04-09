Two arrested in UK after pair ‘lick hands and contaminate supermarket produce’

Police in England have made two arrests after two men were caught on camera licking their hands in a supermarket and wiping them over meat, fresh produce and fridge handles.

CCTV images were released by police of the shoppers, who entered the Sainsbury’s store in Lancaster Road, Morecambe, in the north of England at about 1.45pm on Saturday.

The store was thoroughly disinfected and the food had to be destroyed, said police. One of two young men who police were searching for (Lancashire Constabulary)

Launching the appeal on Wednesday, Inspector James Martin, of Lancashire Police, said: “That anyone could think this sort of behaviour is appropriate or amusing even in normal times is beyond me, but at this time of crisis when many people have been faced with empty shelves in some shops is flabbergasting.”

Two men were arrested in Morecambe later on Wednesday, police said.

A police spokesman said: “Inquiries into the incident continue.

“We would like to thank everyone who helped with the appeal. Your assistance is greatly appreciated as always.”