Two arrested after protesters dye Trafalgar Square fountains red

By Press Association
Saturday, July 11, 2020 - 04:33 PM

The Metropolitan Police said two people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after protesters released red dye into the Trafalgar Square fountains.

Campaign group Animal Rebellion performed the stunt in central London on Saturday to protest against animal farming, claiming that the British government has “blood on their hands”.

Demonstrators, some of whom who stood up to their knees in the red water, allege that the Covid-19 pandemic was caused by animal exploitation.

Shortly before 3.30pm, a tweet by the Met said: “Two people have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage following an incident at the fountains in Trafalgar Square earlier today.

“They remain in custody.”

While some activists poured blood-red dye into the fountain’s waters, others held placards and staged a socially distanced protest in Trafalgar Square.

Protesters released red dye into the fountains (Handout/PA)
Protesters released red dye into the fountains (Handout/PA)

Stephanie Zupan, a representative of Animal Rebellion said: “The Government must now begin a transition towards a plant-based food system, or risk future zoonotic pandemics of catastrophic proportions.”

Animal Rebellion said the action was coordinated with protests in 20 cities, including Bristol, Brighton and New York.

Kieran Blyth, another representative for the group, said: “These unsatisfactory and dangerous measures will only increase the risk of future pandemics.

“The Government are playing with the potential of tens of thousands more deaths.”

