Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account hacked

By Press Association
Friday, August 30, 2019 - 09:38 PM

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s official account has been hacked, sending racist and vulgar tweets to his 4.2 million followers.

Twitter says it is aware of the situation and is investigating.

The person tweeting from Mr Dorsey’s account on Friday sent tweets such as “Hitler is innocent” and, using a vulgarity, asked “bald skeleton head”, referring to Dorsey, to unsuspend his account.

- Press Association

