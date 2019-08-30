Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s account hacked

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s official account has been hacked, sending racist and vulgar tweets to his 4.2 million followers.

Twitter says it is aware of the situation and is investigating.

We're aware that @jack was compromised and investigating what happened. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) August 30, 2019

The person tweeting from Mr Dorsey’s account on Friday sent tweets such as “Hitler is innocent” and, using a vulgarity, asked “bald skeleton head”, referring to Dorsey, to unsuspend his account.

- Press Association