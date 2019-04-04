NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Twitter allows French election adverts after block over ‘fake news’ law

Thursday, April 04, 2019 - 12:49 PM

Twitter has stopped blocking French government adverts calling on people to vote after it came under fire from authorities for being overzealous in applying a law aimed at banning fake news.

French government officials met on Thursday with executives at the social media company, which said it has now decided to authorise such ads “after many exchanges”.

The government said it welcomed the changes but suggested Twitter has not gone far enough in enforcing the fake news law and fighting the spread of misinformation online.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace (Francois Mori/AP)

France adopted the law in December, which is aimed at curbing false information disseminated around electoral campaigns.

French officials had criticised the company, saying its focus should be stopping content promoting terrorism, not voter registration.

- Press Association

