News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Twitter adds fact-check warnings to Donald Trump tweets

Twitter adds fact-check warnings to Donald Trump tweets
Wednesday, May 27, 2020 - 02:06 AM

Twitter has flagged tweets from US president Donald Trump with a fact-check warning.

The social media site added a warning phrase to two of Mr Trump’s tweets in which he called postal voting “fraudulent” and predicted that “mail boxes will be robbed”.

Under the tweets, there is now a link reading “Get the facts about mail-in ballots” that guides users to a Twitter Moments page with fact checks and news stories about Mr Trump’s unsubstantiated claims.

A screenshot of the message beneath Donald Trump’s tweet (Screenshot)
A screenshot of the message beneath Donald Trump’s tweet (Screenshot)

Until now, the US president has overcome Twitter’s half-hearted attempts to enforce rules intended to promote civility and “healthy” conversation on its most prominent user.

Mr Trump frequently amplifies misinformation, spreads abuse and uses his feed to personally attack private citizens and public figures alike – all forbidden under Twitter’s official rules.

In a statement, Twitter said Mr Trump’s vote-by-mail tweets “contain potentially misleading information about voting processes and have been labelled to provide additional context around mail-in ballots”.

Joe Scarborough was a congressman at the time (Steven Senne/AP)
Joe Scarborough was a congressman at the time (Steven Senne/AP)

Meanwhile, the husband of a woman who died in Joe Scarborough’s office two decades ago has demanded Twitter remove Donald Trump’s tweets suggesting the former Republican congressman murdered her.

Twitter issued a statement expressing its regret to the husband but so far has taken no action on those tweets.

Mr Trump’s Scarborough tweets offer another example of the president using Twitter to spread misinformation – in this case, about an accidental death that Mr Trump persists in linking to the co-host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe show.

“My request is simple: Please delete these tweets,” Timothy J. Klausutis wrote to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey last week.

The body of Lori Kaye Klausutis, 28, was found in Mr Scarborough’s Fort Walton Beach, Florida, congressional office on July 20, 2001.

Mr Trump has repeatedly tried to implicate Mr Scarborough in the death even though Mr Scarborough was in Washington, not Florida, at the time.

At Tuesday’s White House briefing, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany repeatedly refused to say why Mr Trump was pressing the unfounded allegations or whether he would stop tweeting about them.

Instead, she focused on remarks that Mr Scarborough made about the case that she said were inappropriate and flippant.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Donald TrumpFact checkJoe ScarboroughTwitterTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Chimpanzee lip smacks offer new insight into the evolution of human speechChimpanzee lip smacks offer new insight into the evolution of human speech

Police interview witness over Dominic Cummings’ alleged lockdown breachPolice interview witness over Dominic Cummings’ alleged lockdown breach

Widower demands deletion of Donald Trump tweets suggesting his wife was murderedWidower demands deletion of Donald Trump tweets suggesting his wife was murdered

Video shows US officer kneeling on neck of black man who diedVideo shows US officer kneeling on neck of black man who died


Lifestyle

Simple storage solutions for the DIY rookie.8 simple steps to putting up a shelf

Yes, many of us have succumbed to the ‘Covid stone’ and may be trying to lose it but we all need a treat from time to time. Our recipes here incorporate tasty fruits like blueberries, apricots and almonds while Derval’s lime, chocolate and oat biscuits are a delicious and yet healthy sweet treat option.Food and Fun: Take some time out for treats

“Do you know what penguins smell like?” Landscape painter Nicholas Romeril asks, and then laughs at his own question.Nicholas Romeril: Antarctic ice-olation was the perfect training for lockdown

No. Such a small word, but a powerful one.Normal People recap: Bad sex and a sad funeral

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 23, 2020

  • 15
  • 24
  • 28
  • 34
  • 40
  • 45
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »