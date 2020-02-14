News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Twin stars of My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding to be laid to rest

By Press Association
Friday, February 14, 2020 - 09:45 AM

Twin brothers who starred in My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding are being laid to rest.

Billy and Joe Smith, who appeared on the Channel 4 TV show in 2014, were found dead in a country lane just days after Christmas.

On Friday, hundreds of people are expected to line the streets of Sevenoaks in Kent for a touching procession before the funeral service.

Starting at their grandmother’s house at about 9.30am, the route will take mourners along High Street towards St John the Baptist Church – a journey of nearly two miles.

The service is due to start at around 11.30am.

Large numbers of people are expected to flock to the Kent town to pay their respects to father-of-two Joe and his brother.

They were tragically found next to each other in a country lane on the morning of December 28 2019 after a relative found a suicide note, a coroner was told.

The tree surgeons, who had celebrated their 32nd birthdays about two weeks earlier, were remembered on a Facebook memorial page as brothers who “came into this world together and went into the next together”.

Paddy Doherty, one of the reality show’s biggest names and winner of Celebrity Big Brother, said in a video tribute that the deaths of the “two good-looking boys” were a “terrible tragedy”.

Other tributes on the memorial page said it was “just heartbreaking two beautiful young souls gone too soon” and wished the pair would “both rest in gods home in heaven in eternal peace”.

