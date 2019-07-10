News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Twenty-three people rescued from sinking vessel off coast of Wales

Twenty-three people rescued from sinking vessel off coast of Wales
Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 07:35 AM

Twenty-one passengers and two crew members have been rescued from a sinking small pleasure craft off the south-western coast of Wales.

The vessel sent out a mayday message just after 7pm on Tuesday after it began rapidly taking on water near St David’s Head on the Pembrokeshire coast.

Two passenger boats quickly came to the rescue while the Coastguard arranged for lifeboats from St David’s and Fishguard stations to bring pumps to aid the stricken craft.

The Newquay Coastguard helicopter was also sent to assist.

The passengers and crew from the sinking boat were evacuated on to one of the passenger boats as the two lifeboats provided safety cover, a Coastguard spokeswoman said.

“The passengers are being taken back to St Justinian where they will be met by the St David’s Coastguard rescue team,” she added.

The stricken vessel has pumps on board and is heading towards Porthclais.

It had been on a trip off the North Bishops, a series of small islands about three miles from St David’s Head, when it got into trouble.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Starmer: Labour should automatically expel anti-SemitesStarmer: Labour should automatically expel anti-Semites

LMC Group creating 200 jobs in TipperaryLMC Group creating 200 jobs in Tipperary

Cost of on-street parking in Dublin set for increaseCost of on-street parking in Dublin set for increase

65 people to lose jobs with Coca-Cola in Drogheda65 people to lose jobs with Coca-Cola in Drogheda

CoastguardFishguardNewquay CoastguardNorth BishopsPembrokeshirePorthclaisSt Davids Head

More in this Section

Trump’s Twitter tirade another sign of his maverick styleTrump’s Twitter tirade another sign of his maverick style

Billionaire Trump foe Tom Steyer changes his mind and joins 2020 raceBillionaire Trump foe Tom Steyer changes his mind and joins 2020 race

Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic to become first public space companyRichard Branson’s Virgin Galactic to become first public space company

Trump launches fresh onslaught on ‘wacky’ UK ambassadorTrump launches fresh onslaught on ‘wacky’ UK ambassador


Lifestyle

Muriel Pate, medication safety specialist pharmacist, HSE National Quality ImprovementWorking Life: Muriel Pate, medication safety specialist pharmacist

I have been on antidepressants since I was 20. They have definitely helped with my mental health for the past eight years, but there is a downside: I have zero libido. Until now, this hasn’t been a problem, but I’ve met a man I want to have a fulfilling relationship with — and that includes sex. How do I get my desire back?I’ve lost my libido due to antidepressants

Don’t stress about baggage charges for your week in the sun this summer. Pare back your holiday wardrobe to the bare essentials and fill that carry on with a few versatile but stylish, wear-anywhere-wonders that you know you’ll reach for day after day. This is your ten-point, ten-kilo packing plan for perfect holiday style! Carolyn Moore reports.Packing perfect summer style it into a 10kg carry-on

Luxury fashion retailer Brown Thomas showcased its autumn/winter 19 collections at the Examination Hall in Trinity College, Dublin, flanked by ornamental pilasters and imposing whole-length portraits of Queen Elizabeth and eminent alumni. The message of the 90-look show was clear – gutsy glamour is top of the new season curriculum.Gutsy glamour on show as Brown Thomas airs its autumn/winter 19 collections

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »