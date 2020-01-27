Turkish rescuers drill into rubble in search for quake victims

Turkish emergency teams are drilling through rubble searching for the last two missing people believed to be trapped under a collapsed building after an earthquake.

The magnitude 6.8 earthquake that struck on Friday night has killed at least 39 people and injured more than 1,600 others. At least 45 survivors were pulled out of the rubble alive.

Rescuers at a collapsed building in the city of Elazig are trying to reach a missing 75-year-old woman and another person, as relatives wait nearby, NTV television reported. Tents have been set up for survivors (AP)

The body of a third missing person was pulled out of the collapsed structure overnight, raising the death toll in the quake to 39, NTV reported.

The quake destroyed 76 buildings and damaged more than 1,000 others, forcing survivors to take refuge in tents, mosques, schools, sports halls and student dormitories. Authorities warned people not to return to homes that could be unsafe.

As overnight temperatures dropped to minus 5C, emergency teams set up more than 9,500 tents for displaced residents and distributed hot meals.

Over the weekend, rescuers pulled out Ayse Yildiz, 35, and her two-year-old daughter Yusra from the rubble of another toppled building in Elazig. They had been trapped for 28 hours. The quake destroyed several buildings in Elazig (AP)

Turkey’s Emergency and Disaster Management Presidency said close to 4,000 workers and 22 dogs have been involved in the search and rescue operation since Friday.

Earthquakes are frequent in Turkey, which sits atop two major fault lines.

Friday’s quake hit at 8.55pm in the city that lies 350 miles east of Ankara. It was followed by hundreds of aftershocks.

It is not the first time that Elazig has seen a fatal quake – a magnitude 6.0 earthquake killed 51 people there in 2010.

Turkey’s worst quake in decades came in 1999, when a pair of strong earthquakes struck north-west Turkey, killing around 18,000 people.