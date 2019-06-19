News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Turkish president says Egypt's former leader Mohammed Morsi was killed

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - 05:29 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has claimed former Egyptian president Mohammed Morsi did not die of natural causes but that he was killed.

During a speech in Istanbul, Mr Erdogan cited as evidence that the deposed Egyptian president allegedly "flailed" in a Cairo courtroom for 20 minutes Monday and nobody assisted him.

The Turkish leader said on Wednesday: "Unfortunately, Mohammed Morsi was on the ground of a courtroom flailing for 20 minutes.

No official there intervened. Morsi did not (die) naturally, he was killed.

Mr Erdogan said Turkey would do everything in its power to ensure Egypt faces trial in Mr Morsi's death.

He also called on the Islamic Cooperation Organisation to "take the necessary action" over Mr Morsi's death.

Egypt has said the UN human rights office is trying to politicise the death of Mr Morsi, who collapsed inside a Cairo courtroom during his trial.

Mohammed Morsi
Mohammed Morsi

The country's foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez has denounced as unacceptable comments by Rupert Colville, spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, who called for a "prompt, impartial, thorough and transparent investigation" into Mr Morsi's death.

Mr Hafez said Mr Colville's "politicised and immature" remarks match those from a country exploiting Mr Morsi's death for political purposes, a likely reference to Turkey.

Mr Morsi, who hailed from the now outlawed Brotherhood, was buried on Tuesday.

READ MORE

Egypt criticises UN after call for probe into former president’s death

More on this topic

Turkey's president urges study of Ottoman archives to dispel genocide claims

Turkey opposition leader assaulted at soldier’s funeral

Opposition candidate urges electoral board to confirm win in Istanbul mayor race

Turkey’s president suffers setback in big cities at local elections

TOPIC: Turkey

More in this Section

Flight MH17: Criminal proceedings to be opened against four people

UN expert calls for Saudi crown prince to be probed over journalist’s death

Woman in serious condition after collision with William and Kate’s convoy

21 people injured as powerful quake hits north-west Japan


Lifestyle

As a 10-year-old girl climbs El Capitan – 7 reasons to get into climbing, whatever your age

Follow the garden trail to West Cork's Drishane House

How boxing class has helped this cancer survivor keep fighting fit

Tried and Tested: Waterproof mascara, facial SPFs and serums

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »