Turkish offensive into Syria under way, says Erdogan

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that a Turkish military operation into Syria has started.

Mr Erdogan said on his official Twitter account today that the operation, named “Peace Spring”, has begun.

#OperationPeaceSpring will neutralize terror threats against Turkey and lead to the establishment of a safe zone, facilitating the return of Syrian refugees to their homes. We will preserve Syria’s territorial integrity and liberate local communities from terrorists. — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) October 9, 2019

He said the operation aims to eradicate “the threat of terror” against Turkey.

Earlier, Turkish television reports said Turkish jets had bombed Syrian Kurdish positions across the border from Turkey.

