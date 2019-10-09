News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Turkish offensive into Syria under way, says Erdogan

By Press Association
Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - 02:58 PM

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that a Turkish military operation into Syria has started.

Mr Erdogan said on his official Twitter account today that the operation, named “Peace Spring”, has begun.

He said the operation aims to eradicate “the threat of terror” against Turkey.

Earlier, Turkish television reports said Turkish jets had bombed Syrian Kurdish positions across the border from Turkey.

More as we get it ...

TOPIC: Syria

