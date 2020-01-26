News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Turkish earthquake rescue efforts go on as death toll reaches 31

Turkish earthquake rescue efforts go on as death toll reaches 31
By Press Association
Sunday, January 26, 2020 - 07:21 AM

Rescue teams in Turkey continued to pull survivors from collapsed buildings on Sunday, more than a day and a half after a powerful earthquake hit the country’s east, killing at least 31 people.

The magnitude 6.8 quake injured 1,556 people and 45 people have been pulled from the rubble so far, the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said.

As overnight temperatures dropped to minus five C (23F), emergency teams set up more than 9,500 tents for displaced residents and distributed some 17,000 hot meals.

People gather around fires after their houses in Elazig, eastern Turkey, were destroyed by the earthquake (Ugur Can/DHA via AP/PA)
People gather around fires after their houses in Elazig, eastern Turkey, were destroyed by the earthquake (Ugur Can/DHA via AP/PA)

Rescue teams concentrated their efforts in the Mustafa Pasa area of the city of Elazig and the nearby town of Sivrice, the closest residential area to the epicentre of Friday night’s quake.

Turkish television showed Ayse Yildiz, 35, and her two-year-old daughter Yusra being saved from a collapsed apartment building in the Mustafa Pasa district. They had been trapped for 28 hours after the earthquake struck.

Nearly 600 aftershocks rocked the region as rescue teams worked. A magnitude 4.3 quake hit Puturge district in the neighbouring Malatya province on Sunday morning, AFAD said.

Friday’s main quake hit at 8.55pm local time (5.55pm GMT). Earthquakes are frequent in Turkey, which sits atop two major fault lines. A pair of strong earthquakes struck northwest Turkey in 1999, killing around 18,000 people.

EarthquakeTurkey

More in this Section

Several missing after deadly floods and landslides hit BrazilSeveral missing after deadly floods and landslides hit Brazil

Boris Johnson: Britain will become global, trail-blazing country after BrexitBoris Johnson: Britain will become global, trail-blazing country after Brexit

Sir David Attenborough warns climate action hindered by short government termsSir David Attenborough warns climate action hindered by short government terms

Turkish president visits quake scene and denies nation was unpreparedTurkish president visits quake scene and denies nation was unprepared


Lifestyle

Food news with Joe McNameeThe Menu: Upcoming food highlights

THE health properties of tea have long been advertised. “It maketh the body active and lusty” a 1660 promotion suggested. However, before you dunk your teabag into a mug of steaming water, spare a thought for the environment. Some have polypropylene to help to seal them and it doesn’t decompose.Storm in a teacup: Top 8 loose-leaf teas

Bestselling author Isabel Allende talks to Rowena Walsh about life, grief, and why it’s never too late to fall in loveIsabel Allende: It's never too late to fall in love

Cliffs of Moher Retreat owner Michelle Moroney has written a book on finding self-worth and stepping back from our 24/7 lives. She talks to Marjorie Brennan about the need to unwindMichelle Moroney highlights the need to take stock of our lives

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »