News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Turkish and Kurdish forces battle for border town in Syria

Turkish and Kurdish forces battle for border town in Syria
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 - 09:10 AM

Turkish artillery has been pounding suspected Syrian Kurdish positions near a town in north-east Syria as Turkey’s military incursion enters its seventh day.

Heavy bombardment of targets in the countryside of Ras al Ayn has been reported, days after Turkey announced that it had captured the border town.

Turkish jets also carried out at least one air strike.

Turkish army personnel carriers parked on a road towards the border of Syria (Emrah Gurel/AP)
Turkish army personnel carriers parked on a road towards the border of Syria (Emrah Gurel/AP)

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, reported Kurdish fighters had retaken the town.

A Turkish military official denied reports that Turkey had begun an assault on the Kurdish-held town of Manbij.

Meanwhile, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan defended Turkey’s offensive in an article in the Wall Street Journal, calling on the international community to support the initiative or “begin admitting refugees” from Syria.

READ MORE

Barnier tells Britain to 'turn good intentions into a legal text'

More on this topic

Syrian army moves north amid fears of clash with TurkeySyrian army moves north amid fears of clash with Turkey

Syrian troops ‘enter town close to Turkey’s border’Syrian troops ‘enter town close to Turkey’s border’

Hundreds of IS supporters escape from Syrian camp which holds IS bride Lisa SmithHundreds of IS supporters escape from Syrian camp which holds IS bride Lisa Smith

Key highway reached in Syria offensive, Turkish media reportsKey highway reached in Syria offensive, Turkish media reports

KurdsSyriaTurkeyTOPIC: Syria

More in this Section

Widely available drug ‘could reduce deaths from head injury’Widely available drug ‘could reduce deaths from head injury’

Protests erupt as Spain convicts leading Catalan separatistsProtests erupt as Spain convicts leading Catalan separatists

‘Homemade bomb targeted police’ in Hong Kong protests‘Homemade bomb targeted police’ in Hong Kong protests

Officer resigns after fatal shooting of black woman playing video gameOfficer resigns after fatal shooting of black woman playing video game


Lifestyle

Fiann Ó Nualláin follows in the footsteps of the Fianna as he explores a province’s hills and vales.Munster marvels: Plants that are unique to a province

Cupid must be something of a motoring enthusiast, as he had most definitely steered his way in the neighbourhood when Amie Gould and Shane O’Neill met at the Rally of the Lakes 12 years ago.Wedding of the Week: Cupid steers couple to right track

When it comes to podcasting, all it takes is one idea — and who knows where it can take you.Podcast Corner: Crimes and creatures rule at Cork’s first podcast fest

Claymation meets science fiction in this enchanting film, writes Esther McCarthy.Latest Shaun adventure is out of this world

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 12, 2019

  • 1
  • 23
  • 27
  • 33
  • 42
  • 44
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »