Turkey’s teenagers given four hours of respite from lockdown

Friday, May 15, 2020 - 03:44 PM

Turkish teenagers have been allowed to leave their homes for the first time in 42 days, as their turn has come for a few hours of respite from coronavirus lockdowns.

Turks aged 65 and over, and under 20, have been subjected to a curfew for the past several weeks.

This week, the government began allowing them to go outdoors for a few hours as part of a programme of reduced controls.

Turkish teenagers sit in Kugulu public garden (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)
On Friday, youths aged between 15 and 20 filled parks and main streets and were seen queuing outside shopping centres as the curfew was lifted between 11.00am and 3.00pm.

Some played basketball or football or flew kites in parks, local media reported.


coronavirusCovid-19TOPIC: Heathrow

