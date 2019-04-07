Turkey’s ruling party demands recount in Istanbul mayor election

Turkey’s ruling party has said it will appeal to the country’s top election authority, demanding a full recount of votes cast in Istanbul in the March 31 mayoral election.

Ali Ihsan Yavuz, deputy chairman of the ruling AKP party, spoke on Sunday as a recount of votes that were previously deemed invalid was continuing in several Istanbul districts.

In a major upset to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the opposition took control of Ankara, the capital, and won a tight race for Istanbul in the country’s local elections. Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (AP)

Mr Erdogan’s party is contesting some results, claiming that the elections were “tainted”.

Mr Yavuz said the party is seeking a total recount of votes in 38 districts in Istanbul, not just of ballot papers that were cancelled.

He said the opposition party candidate’s lead has narrowed to 16,442 votes as a result of the partial recount.

- Press Association