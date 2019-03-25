NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Turkey’s leader says Hagia Sophia could be reconverted into mosque

Monday, March 25, 2019 - 02:01 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia, a Byzantine-era cathedral that was turned into a mosque and now serves as a museum, could be reconverted into a mosque.

Mr Erdogan spoke during a television interview on Sunday ahead of Turkey’s March 31 local elections.

The former Byzantine cathedral was converted into a mosque after the Ottoman conquest of Istanbul in 1453.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Niall Carson/PA)

Turkey’s secular founder turned the structure into a museum in 1935 that attracts millions of tourists each year.

There have been increasing calls for the government to convert the symbolic structure back into a mosque.

Those calls were amplified by reports that the gunman who killed Muslim worshippers in New Zealand left a manifesto saying the Hagia Sophia would be “free of minarets”.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Ten bodies recovered from Istanbul building collapse debris

Latest: 9 killed, 47 injured after train crashes in Turkey

Four soldiers killed in military helicopter crash in Istanbul

Turkey ammunition depot blast leaves seven soldiers dead

KEYWORDS

Hagia SophiaIstanbul

More in this Section

Ex-Catalonia leader brings books to German prison where he was detained last year

Russian officials urge Washington-Moscow reset after Mueller findings

Brexit amendments for Monday’s votes in the Commons

Corbyn’s security under review after egg attack from Brexit supporter


Lifestyle

Open your mind to making an entrance

Sleeping next to a loud snorer? Here’s how to finally get some peace at night

Seven blissful places to go on a mother-daughter date this weekend

Appliance of Science: Why do we age?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 23, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 23
    • 29
    • 42
    • 47
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »