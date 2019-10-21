News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Turkey warns Kurdish forces to withdraw before ceasefire ends

By Press Association
Monday, October 21, 2019 - 09:55 AM

Turkey’s foreign minister has renewed warnings that his country will resume its military offensive in Syria if Kurdish fighters do not vacate the region before the end of a US-brokered cease-fire.

Speaking in Istanbul today, Mevlut Cavusoglu said: “If they don’t withdraw, our operation will re-start.”

He accused Syrian Kurdish groups of 30 live fire violations of the four-day-old truce, which killed one Turkish soldier.

The Turkish flag-draped coffin of a soldier killed in action in Syria (AP/Lefteris Pitarakis)

He said Turkey retaliated against these attacks.

He added however, that Kurdish fighters were complying with the US-backed deal and withdrawing from areas that Turkey controls following its wide-ranging incursion, launched on October 9.

Turkey has demanded that Kurdish forces withdraw from a border strip in northern Syria 19 miles deep, where it intends to resettle refugees.

