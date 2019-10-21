Turkey warns Kurdish forces to withdraw before ceasefire ends

Turkey’s foreign minister has renewed warnings that his country will resume its military offensive in Syria if Kurdish fighters do not vacate the region before the end of a US-brokered cease-fire.

Speaking in Istanbul today, Mevlut Cavusoglu said: “If they don’t withdraw, our operation will re-start.”

He accused Syrian Kurdish groups of 30 live fire violations of the four-day-old truce, which killed one Turkish soldier. The Turkish flag-draped coffin of a soldier killed in action in Syria (AP/Lefteris Pitarakis)

He said Turkey retaliated against these attacks.

He added however, that Kurdish fighters were complying with the US-backed deal and withdrawing from areas that Turkey controls following its wide-ranging incursion, launched on October 9.

Turkey has demanded that Kurdish forces withdraw from a border strip in northern Syria 19 miles deep, where it intends to resettle refugees.