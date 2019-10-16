News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Turkey shrugs off criticism from Nato allies over Syria offensive

By Press Association
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 09:15 AM

Turkey’s president has said he will not halt its military offensive in northeast Syria, despite growing pressure and sanctions from Nato allies.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s comments came as Washington, which has announced limited sanctions on Turkey, said US Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Ankara Wednesday to try and reach a ceasefire deal.

Speaking to a group of journalists, Mr Erdogan said he told President Donald Trump: “We could never declare a ceasefire”, adding that Turkey wouldn’t negotiate with “terrorists”.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (AP)
Mr Erdogan said he was “not concerned” by sanctions imposed on Turkey.

Turkey launched its offensive against Syrian Kurdish fighters it considers terrorists after Mr Trump announced he was withdrawing US troops.

Russia has signalled its role as de facto power broker in the conflict, deploying forces near the border following the US’s pullout.

