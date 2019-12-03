News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Turkey says no change in objection to Nato plan on Baltics

By Press Association
Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 09:34 AM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he still will not agree to a Nato defence proposal for Poland and the Baltic nations until the alliance supports Ankara’s concerns related to Syrian Kurdish fighters.

Before setting off to attend a Nato leaders’ summit in London, Mr Erdogan said he would discuss the issue with the leaders of Poland and the Baltics during the gathering which marks the alliance’s 70th birthday.

A plan to defend the Baltic nations in case of a Russian attack requires the backing of all member states.

Turkey has accused Nato allies of backing Baltic countries’ security concerns but dismissing threats to Turkey from Kurdish fighters.

Turkey considers the Kurdish fighters to be terrorists and invaded parts of north-east Syria to drive them away from its border.

