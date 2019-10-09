News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Turkey says incursion into Syria will begin ‘shortly’

Turkey says incursion into Syria will begin ‘shortly’
By Press Association
Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - 08:29 AM

Turkey’s military will “shortly” cross into Syria together with allied Syrian rebel forces after President Donald Trump announced US troops would withdraw from the area.

Fahrettin Altun, the Turkish presidency’s communications director, called on the international community in a Washington Post op-ed on Wednesday “to rally” behind Ankara.

Mr Altun said Turkey seeks to “neutralise” Syrian Kurdish fighters in northeastern Syria and to “liberate the local population from the yoke of the armed thugs”.

He wrote: “The Turkish military, together with the Free Syrian Army, will cross the Turkish-Syrian border shortly.”

Turkey considers the Syrian Kurdish fighters, allied with American forces in the fight against IS, as terrorists linked to outlawed Kurdish rebels within Turkey.

US president Donald Trump said earlier this week the United States would step aside for an expected Turkish attack on Syrian Kurdish fighters, but he then threatened to destroy the Turks’ economy if they went too far.

The Syrian government “will defend all Syrian territory and will not accept any occupation of any land or iota of the Syrian soil,” Mr Mekdad said about the expected Turkish incursion.

The Syrian Kurdish force has pledged to fight back, raising the potential for an eruption of new warfare in Syria.

“We will not hesitate for a moment in defending our people” against Turkish troops, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said in a statement, adding that it has lost 11,000 fighters in the war against the Islamic State group in Syria.

READ MORE

Protesters move into Ecuador’s capital, causing president to move out

More on this topic

Turkey says it will not bow to US threat over Syria plansTurkey says it will not bow to US threat over Syria plans

Trump defends decision to abandon Kurdish allies in SyriaTrump defends decision to abandon Kurdish allies in Syria

US troops start pullout from along Turkey’s border in SyriaUS troops start pullout from along Turkey’s border in Syria

US troops begin withdrawal from Turkey’s border in SyriaUS troops begin withdrawal from Turkey’s border in Syria

TurkeySyriaISISKurdsUSADonald TrumpTOPIC: Syria

More in this Section

Compound found in tomatoes can ‘boost sperm quality’Compound found in tomatoes can ‘boost sperm quality’

South Park and games company swept up in China censorship furySouth Park and games company swept up in China censorship fury

Boris Johnson responds to City Hall questions over Jennifer Arcuri relationshipBoris Johnson responds to City Hall questions over Jennifer Arcuri relationship

No progress on Brexit, says EU parliament president after meeting PMNo progress on Brexit, says EU parliament president after meeting PM


Lifestyle

This is a bit embarrassing but I have always gotten little blackheads and white bumps between my breasts. They’re tiny, and they’re not even red, but is there anything I can do about them? — Kate, Co. MayoSkin Nerd: I want to get something off my chest — cleavage spots

Poor old Luigi! The brother of Mario barely ever gets a mention — but he does get a mansion.GameTech: Scarily good fun in Luigi's mansion

Participants and organisers at dance classes in Cork Migrant Centre tell Ellie O’Byrne how it’s a win-win set-up for all concernedPutting their best foot forward - Migrants in Cork bonding through dance

Lisa Salmon speaks to Dr Sindhu Siddiqi about when you should get exhaustion checked out by your GP.A doctor reveals the 6 signs that could mean your tiredness is something much more serious

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 05, 2019

  • 18
  • 21
  • 29
  • 35
  • 41
  • 43
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »