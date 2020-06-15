News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Turkey renews opposition to US sanctions on Iran

Turkey renews opposition to US sanctions on Iran
By Press Association
Monday, June 15, 2020 - 02:09 PM

Turkey has reiterated its opposition to US sanctions on neighbouring Iran, saying the coronavirus pandemic has shown that the world needs greater co-operation and solidarity.

Turkey’s foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made the comments in Istanbul during a joint news conference with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is the first dignitary to visit Turkey since its outbreak began in March.

Mr Cavusoglu said: “Iran’s stability and peace is important for us. We oppose unilateral sanctions. In fact, the pandemic has taught us that the world needs greater co-operation and solidarity.”

Donald Trump reimposed sanctions on Iran (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Donald Trump reimposed sanctions on Iran (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Mr Zarif said the US had “tightened the sanctions in order to damage the Iranian economy during the pandemic”. He thanked Turkey for its support.

US President Donald Trump imposed heavy sanctions on Iran after he withdrew the United States from Iran’s nuclear agreement with world powers in May 2018. American officials contend Iran is working to obtain nuclear-capable missiles, which the Iranians deny.

Meanwhile, the ministers said the two countries were working towards reopening their border for travellers and plan to restart flights between Turkey and Iran on August 1.

The border was closed after the coronavirus outbreak, which hit Iran particularly hard. It has since been reopened for trade only.

More on this topic

Saudi princes' detentions sent a message: don't block my path to the throneSaudi princes' detentions sent a message: don't block my path to the throne

UK Supreme Court refuses bid by Dubai ruler to block publication of judgmentsUK Supreme Court refuses bid by Dubai ruler to block publication of judgments

British court of appeal dismisses Dubai ruler’s challenge to publication of judgmentsBritish court of appeal dismisses Dubai ruler’s challenge to publication of judgments

EU rejects Donald Trump's Middle East planEU rejects Donald Trump's Middle East plan


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

IranMevlut CavusogluNuclear dealSanctionsTurkeyUnited StatesTOPIC: Middle East

More in this Section

Parisians pack cafes after surprise lockdown easing announcement from President MacronParisians pack cafes after surprise lockdown easing announcement from President Macron

US fighter jet crashes into North SeaUS fighter jet crashes into North Sea

Man who urinated next to memorial of officer killed in London terror attack after '16 pints' jailedMan who urinated next to memorial of officer killed in London terror attack after '16 pints' jailed

British police call for ban on protests amid Covid-19 threatBritish police call for ban on protests amid Covid-19 threat


Lifestyle

We've teamed up with the Crawford Art Gallery and are asking our readers to try their hand at colouring in a painting from the Crawford collection. You can print off and colour the painting below.Unleash the artist in you - Colour with Crawford Art Gallery

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 13, 2020

  • 10
  • 12
  • 13
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »