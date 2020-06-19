News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Tulsa mayor lifts curfew around Trump rally

Tulsa mayor lifts curfew around Trump rally
Friday, June 19, 2020 - 09:58 PM

The mayor of Tulsa has lifted a curfew that was issued a day earlier for the area where President Donald Trump plans a campaign rally.

A statement on the city’s website says the US Secret Service had asked for the curfew near the BOK Centre, where President Trump is to hold the rally on Saturday night, then on Friday asked that the curfew be lifted.

Mayor GT Bynum issued the curfew prohibiting people in the area starting at 10pm on Thursday and Friday, and ending at 6am on Friday and Saturday, and from the end of the rally on Saturday until 6am on Sunday, including those who had camped there.

“I enacted a curfew at the request of Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin, following consultation with the United States Secret Service based on intelligence they had received,” Mr Bynum said in the statement.

“Today, we were told the curfew is no longer necessary so I am rescinding it.”

President Trump tweeted earlier on Friday that he had spoken to Mr Bynum who told him there would be no curfew, after all.

Tulsa Police Capt Richard Meulenberg said campers were removed from the curfew zone Thursday night with no trouble and no arrests.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Unnamed state targeting Australia in cyber attack, says PMUnnamed state targeting Australia in cyber attack, says PM

Facebook removes Trump adverts over Nazi symbolFacebook removes Trump adverts over Nazi symbol

‘Plants use odour camouflage tricks to avoid being eaten by insects’‘Plants use odour camouflage tricks to avoid being eaten by insects’

Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to end protections for young immigrantsSupreme Court rejects Trump bid to end protections for young immigrants


Lifestyle

Home Editor Eve Kelliher talks to a 30-year-old who says moving into his new home in Fermoy this week has been life-changing in every way'Over the moon': Cork man who spent months sleeping in car gets keys to new apartment

Dr Harry Barry’s new book was written before the pandemic, but his advice on dealing with stress is like a manual for coping at this time, writes Helen O’Callaghan.Mind matters: Dr Harry Barry on tackling anxiety in uncertain times

Most fertility treatments were put on ice during the lockdown. Now clinics have reopened, how will the delay affect women's chances of having a baby, asks Sharon Ní Chonchúir.Fertility on hold: Will IVF delays impact women's chances of conceiving?

Premier League action and new drama series The Luminaries feature in the weekend TV tips.Weekend TV Highlights: Premier League action and new drama series The Luminaries feature in the weekend TV tips

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

  • 1
  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 20
  • 26
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »