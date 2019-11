A strong earthquake has hit off the Indonesian coast in the Molucca Sea, creating the risk of tsunami in nearby areas.

The US Geological Survey reported that the magnitude 7.1 quake was centred in the sea about 86 miles north-west of Ternate in North Maluku province, with a depth of 28 miles.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said that hazardous tsunami waves were possible within 186 miles of the epicentre.